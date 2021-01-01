Dna Eye Recovery Cream With Retinol - 0.5 FL OZ

Shield and Rejuvenate at the cellular level The unique combination of multiple eyecare benefits in one, this rich adaptive eye cream smoothes the delicate eye contour area with Retinol, while DNA repair enzymes, combined with butterfly bush extract, help protect against environmental damage like HEV blue light, pollution and infrared. Bat those lashes, your eyes will be looking as youthful as ever. - Retinol to promote skin resurfacing and pore minimizing - DNA Repair Enzymes to help skin cells recover from environmental damage - Butterfly bush extract to protect against modern days aggressors such as electronics, urban life and outdoors - Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & E - favorite skin ingredients that stimulate collagen production and help prevent premature skin aging, hydrate and soothe the skin all day.