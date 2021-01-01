Do-it Freestyle Jig

FEATURES: The new 6 cavity Freestyle Jig Mold is built on a 90 degree aberdeen frame and teamed up with Do-It's WB400 wire keeper to hold both plastics and live bait The light-wire hook options, 90 degree line tie, and oversized eye sockets for 2 or 3D stick on lure eyes make the new Freestyle Jig the ultimate finesse jig for fishing minnow like plastics on clean, high-pressured bodies of water In addition to being a great finesse jig for bass, the multiple sizes from 3/16 up to 1/2 ounce make for a killer crappie or walleye jig 3/16 – 1/4 – 5/16 - 3/8 - 7/16 - 1/2 oz.