Do Not Pet The Fluffy Cows Vintage Retro Funny Bison Lover Premium T-Shirt

Cool bison themed vintage retro art design with funny sayings that any bison and buffalo lovers in your life can appreciate. Is bison your favorite animal? Then this is perfect for you especially when going on a camping trip or hiking during vacation. This Do Not Pet The Fluffy Cows Funny Bison Lover style makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Have this on while visiting Yellowstone National Park to watch your favorite bison herds. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.