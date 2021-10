You come from North Germany like to drink beer and schnapps and greet everyone with Moin. Then this fun drinking saying outfit is perfect. There are two drunkene seagulls to see and the flat German saying "Nicht lang schnacken, Kopp in Necken." The flat German drinking saying outfit is a great gift for all northern German and after-bundles who like to drink. Wear the seagull design when you snack flat. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem