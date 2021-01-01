Diptyque Do Son Hand Cream in Beauty: NA This velvety lotion is formulated especially to protect your hands while scenting them. It contains Aloe Vera and Macadamia Oil, both of which protect and repair, and can also be used to nourish the cuticles and nails. It's infused with Do Son, a fragrance reminiscent of the Ha Long Bay with a heady, spicy scent of tuberoses. Do Son has the delicateness and persistence of a memory from a childhood in Indochina - a memory of flowers in all their sensual delight.. Made in France. Hydrates cuticles and hands. Nourishing formula. 1.5 fl oz/ 45 ml. Apply as often as necessary, taking care to massage the fingertips. DIPF-UU17. DOSHCREAM. About the designer: The secret to Diptyque's singularity is the distinct chemistry between three unique individuals: Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet. When they met, it sparked a chain of creativity that continues to resonate today. Diptyque expresses its singularity even when choosing its ingredients, hunting for only the noblest raw materials to create its works of art. Always nostalgic, the maison constantly journeys into the past to reinvent the art of living through the senses and reimagine timeless beauty rituals.