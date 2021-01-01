HUGO Dochi Long-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt

A long sleeve tee crafted in soft cotton jersey and topped with the brand's signature logo patch and other graphic prints as part of the new-season collection celebrating Asian culture. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND A proving ground for advanced patterns and colors, HUGO is the edgy-cool spinoff in the Hugo Boss family. The casual line of fitted graphic tees and bold ready-to-wear is known to deliver ahead-of-the-curve style. Contemporary & Denim - Hugo > Hugo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HUGO. Color: Natural. Size: XXL.