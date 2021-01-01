J.Crew Dock Shorts - Jungle Leaf Camo

The J.CrewÂ® Dock Shorts - Jungle Leaf Camo is a '60s inspired style that's perfect for the season. These comfortable shorts are crafted in cotton with a soft slub texture, and feature an allover leaf camo print. Relaxed fit. Elastic waistband with drawstring. Slant hand pockets. Back welt pocket. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 17 in Inseam: 6 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 6. Please note that measurements may vary by size.