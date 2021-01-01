From behavior analyst occupational ideas

Doctor of Occupational Therapy OTD T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This PT shirt for physical therapist is perfect for Mother's day, Father's day, or Christmas and other holiday. Great for men and women who are working in the healthcare system! Whether you are a nurse, doctor, or PT this will be a great tee to wear! Doctor of Occupational Therapy OTD shirt. Great physical therapist shirt for student or newly graduate. This shirt can be used for daily use or for any special occasion. This special shirt can be worn by anybody. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com