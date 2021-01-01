Documentary Film Editing Splicing Life Funny Filmographer Premium T-Shirt

If you're into narrative film, a videographer, filmmaker, or editor, you've probably run into a documentary or two. When we didn't have digital systems for editing and projection, we spliced our strips and reels together! This is how all the old docs... ...were made, and it's a humble pastime to our admittedly peculiar worldwide film industry. The first "reality show" were of course documentaries, and "splicing life" only refers to a life of the editor and the subject matter that he or she cut together! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.