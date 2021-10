Grab this funny cute Dog And Hockey Phone Grip as a gift for your best friend, relative or co-team player! who loves Humour Hockey Player Sayings Ice Skating Phone Accessories This funny Dog And Hockey Phone Grip is a perfect gift and cellphone present for sports lovers, hockey fans, dog lovers, pet owners and hockey player men, women, adults, teens, kids for Father's Day, Mother's Day, Hockey Season, Birthday or Christmas 2020 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem