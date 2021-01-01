Dog Cat Pet Love Only Love and Nothing Else Animal Paw Heart Tote Bag

Animal Paw in Heart Shape with Saying: Only love and nothing else. Whether dog or cat, that love your pet gives you is always real. Cats and dogs love you as you are. Their love is unconditional. Cute design for cats and dogs owners who are lucky enough to have a friend with paws who loves them unconditionally. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.