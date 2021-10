You'll love this modern, trendy & cute Old English Sheepdog Puppy cartoon tee. The has a white & grey dog to create a unique design & makes a great gift for family & friends that love pets & dogs. An adorable & unique Holiday, Christmas, Fathers Day, Mothers Day or Birthday gift for a Sheepdog puppy fan, dad, papa, mom, mommy, mum, mama, father, mother, child, daughter, son, kid, girl, boy, grandma, grandpa, or grandparent. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem