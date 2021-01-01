Dog Whisperer Funny Dog lovers T-Shirt

Are you a fan of Dogs? Then this funny design featuring different breed of dogs and saying ''Dog Whisperer'' is for you. Perfect for everyone passionate about dogs, dog lovers, dogs owners or anyone who is working in a dog salon or a dog spa. This dog Whisperer design is a great gift idea for men and women boys and girls who love taking care of there pet. Perfect present for New Year, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and father's day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem