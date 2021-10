Get yourself this DOGE logo with Shiba Inu Dog tee if you are a proud Dogecoin owner, Dogecoin investor, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain lovers. This outfit will make good impression at Dogecoin party or events Perfect gift for your dad, father, brother, husband, son, mom, daughter, fiance, family and friends who love Dogecoin and Cryptocurrencies at special occasions such as father's day, mother's day, birthday, Christmas and New Year. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem