Great Tee Giving for a Occasion, perfect for anyone who loves origami and dogs, for anyone who loves Japanese culture, origami, the art of folding paper to make beautiful designs, and the symbolism that paper.I like origami and dogs and maybe 3 people. for men, women, kids, boys, girls, youth who love Cool Tee, great tee for women, men, wife, husband, Dad, mom, grandma, grandpa, Great novelty clothes , Great tee idea for any one . Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem