Dogue de Bordeaux dogs Wanted poster dog puppy T-Shirt

The dog breed Dogue de Bordeaux, Bordeaux Mastiff or French Mastiff, is one of the oldest dog breeds in France. Its origin this dog has in hunting and was therefore very popular in the hunting community. Unlike its appearance suggests, he is rather good-natured dog and is therefore also well suited as a family dog. Nevertheless, this dog requires a guiding hand, as guarding and protective instincts of this breed should not be underestimated.