Midi shirtdress with a printed silk fabrication, a waist-defining belt, and slits on the front and sides. Spread collar Short sleeves Concealed button front Chest patch pockets Self-tie waist Side slits Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 46.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, L. Selloff Women's - S/o W Sportswear/pl > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Royal Blue. Size: L.