The fruity transparency of the nashi pear note and the sumptuous floral volume of the peony accord combine with woody patchouli to create the joyful and colorful Dolce Peony Eau de Parfum Top notes are bergamot, nashi pear, pink pepper Heart notes are peony, freesia, Bulgarian rose Base notes are yellow plum nectar, honey, patchouli, amber Mood: Fresh & Flirty