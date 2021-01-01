DOLCE&GABBANA Shine Eau de Parfum, One Size , Small

Fragrance Family: FloralsScent Type: Fruity FloralKey Notes: Mango, Jasmine, Blond WoodsFragrance Description: The Dolce Shine perfume will transport you to springtime on the Italian coast, when the first rays of sunlight trickle into the blooming gardens. First, you will be charmed by the colorful top notes of luscious mango contrasting with the zesty tartness of natural grapefruit essence. The heart of the scent blooms with an airy jasmine accord mixed with sun-drenched blond woods.Suggested Usage:-Fragrance is intensified by the warmth of your own body. Apply in the creases of your knees and elbows for a longer-lasting, stronger scent.Â -After applying, avoid rubbing or dabbing skin. This breaks down the fragrance, causing it to wear off more quickly.Â -If you prefer placing fragrance on your wrists, be sure to reapply after frequent hand-washing, as this tends to rinse off the scent.Â -Replace fragrance after 12 months. Expired perfumes more than a year old lose the integrity of the original scent. Eau de Toilette or Eau de Parfum?: The difference lies in the volume of perfume oil. While EDT contains five to nine percent, EDP contains more, usually eight to 14 percent. EDPs, therefore, last longer and smell more intense.SKU Concentration:Eau de ParfumSize:1oz/ 30 mL-