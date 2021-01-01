($120 Value) Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gioia Perfume Fragrance Gift Set for Women, 2 Pieces

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gioia Gift Set includes a 3.4 Oz of the popular Acqua Di Gioia Parfum Spray and 2.5 Oz Body Lotion. The long awaited feminine version to the best selling cologne for men, Acqua di Gio, was inspired by several summer holidays Giorgio Armani spent on the islands of pantelleria and antigua. Light and natural, this floral fragrance for women opens with top notes of crushed mint leaves and lemon from calabria. The floral heart is comprised of aquatic jasmine, dewy peony and pink pepper, while a base closes with cedar, yellow sugar and labdanum. Acqua di Gioia was created by three master perfumers: Loc Dong, Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion.