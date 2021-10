Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre 24-Hour Miracle Cream is a rich moisturizing lotion that is specially formulated lotion is quite versatile. Three products in one: use it as a primer, moisturizer, and make-up remover. It also reduces irritation after shaving! It is a cleansing and moisturizing cream that combines emulsifying and softening agents with active moisturizers while respecting the skin's natural balance and encouraging the rebuilding of the hydrolipidic layer.