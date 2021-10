BaBylissPRO Ceramic 2 Flat Iron's porcelain ceramic technology in this straightening flat iron distributes even heat across the plates and generates far-infrared heat, a more efficient heating method, which is gentler to hair. Rheostatic dials let you select desired temperatures up to 450F and the ceramic heater provides instant heat-up and recovery, while the longer plates allow you to work faster with wider sections. The result is smooth, sleek, and healthy-looking hair!