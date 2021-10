A bold, modern square silhouette with a contrasting interior, and blue light filter lenses that help reduce eye strain from digital screens. 100% UV protection Blue block light filter clear lenses Lens replacement optional Cellulose polyamide injected Imported SIZE 53mm lens width 15mm bridge width 140mm temple length Please note: Clear, non-optical lenses. Replacement is optional. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Kate Spade New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. kate spade new york.