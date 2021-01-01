MISHA Domenica Dress in Black. - size 10 (also in 0, 12, 8) MISHA Domenica Dress in Black. - size 10 (also in 0, 12, 8) Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper skirt closureExposed back zipper bodice closure. Padded shouldersWaist cut-out with knotted accent. Satin fabric. MISR-WD137. JAS21DR1015. With a clear vision, determination and a strong passion for success, Michelle Aznavorian has always had the motivation and drive to push herself to the limit. Her eye for the exquisite and entrepreneurial spirit was evident from the start. After completing a degree in Fashion Business at the Melbourne School of Fashion, Michelle gained valuable experience working in buying and product development. She founded Misha Collection in 2013 and experienced instant success. Her keen eye for detail and endless vision for the future resulted in several expertly edited and well-received collections early on. By surrounding herself with a talented team, her business has developed rapidly and Misha Collection is now one of the most talked about young labels in Australia.