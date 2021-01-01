Domestic Violence Awareness Shirt Survivor Gift Design T-Shirt

Domestic Violence Awareness shirt. Stop violence. Speak up because your life matters. Support victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. For each fighter and warrior fighting their fight for survival. I wear purple for my someone special. Wear this design to support women and men who experienced violence against themself. Show that you spoke up and survived domestic violence abuse. Speak up and choose to live. Wear purple as a sign against domestic violence. Never give up hope. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem