Dominican Republic Marriage Dominican Heritage Married Tank Top

Happiness Is Being Married To A Dominican - This Dominican Republic design is for husband or wife who speaks Spanish and proud of a partner's nationality or birthplace, Dominican Republic, a country in the island of Hispaniola. Ideal for Dominican couples. This Dominican Republic design is for husbands or wives married to Dominicans with pride in their DNA, roots or culture. Ideal for patriotic men or women who are born or raised in the República Dominicana. Awesome graphic for a wedding day or anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem