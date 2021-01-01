Dominican Republic Nautical Sailing Flags Dark Color Premium T-Shirt

Shows the name of the Dominican Republic country in white modern text with colorful maritime nautical signal flags that spell "Dominican" in between the two words. Get the nautical feel. Cool. Lovely souvenir for residents of the Dominican Republic, Caribbean, tourists, visitors, cruise boat passengers, and water lovers, such as sailors, yachtees, mariners, boaters, jet skiers, swimmers, snorkelers, kiters, divers, surfers, and paddleboarders. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.