Dominican Root Ancestry Immigrant US Dominican Republic Flag Tank Top

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Dominican Republic flag roots with the text "American Grown With Dominican Roots" is for a Dominican-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your Dominican heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Dominican Republic. Show off USA & Dominican pride ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in the Dominican Republic. Be proud & share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem