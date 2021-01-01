Hanes Donate Socks Assorted Unisex

Socks and underwear are some of the most needed items in Homeless Shelters - and also among the least donated. Since 2009, Hanes has donated more than 3.5 million pairs of socks to homeless shelters and support organizations in every state in the country. We invite you to join us in making a difference. The donation you make today will purchase socks to be donated on your behalf, and we will send these to The Salvation Army, who will get them in the hands of those who need it most. We're not making profit on this transaction, and we will work with The Salvation Army to make sure we are providing the styles and sizes that match what's needed in the community. Join us in making a difference! Available for orders delivered to the U.S. Note that this purchase will be charged at the time of your transaction as a separate charge (we typically charge when we ship out your order. If you are donating as part of a larger order, you'll get a separate charge when that product ships.) Sales tax will be charged as applicable by state (you're buying socks to be donated to where they are needed). Country of Origin: varies. Fabric: varies. Units per pack: 1.