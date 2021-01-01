Gold-tone 316L stainless steel case with a purple genuine leather strap. Fixed gold crystal set bezel. Purple mother of pearl dial with gold-tone hands and Roman numeral and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Jewel-tipped crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 36 mm, case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Item Variations: BTHBR9804. Bertha Donna Quartz Crystal Purple Dial Ladies Watch BR9804.