With the look of your favorite shift and the convenience of your favorite romper, the Donna Romper brings together the best of both worlds. We love the engineered print and side bow detail. Shift romper with bows at side slits.32" From top of shoulder to hem (based on a size small/4).3" Inseam. Built-in lingerie snaps make this romper bra-friendly. Satin Back Crepe (100% Polyester).Machine wash cold, delicate cycle. Imported.