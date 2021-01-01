DONNI. Vintage Fleece Jogger in Orange. - size XS (also in L, M, S) DONNI. Vintage Fleece Jogger in Orange. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self 1: 50% poly 38% cotton 12% rayonSelf 2: 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic waistband and cuffs. Front faux buttons. Fleece fabric. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee narrows to 5 at the leg opening. DONR-WP11. VFLEJOG-S21S. DONNI. elevates the essentials: they eliminate the space between what you want and what you need, and make every day feel special. They believe that looking put-together while feeling comfortable is the ultimate luxury. Casual shapes in soft fabrics transition seamlessly from the home and into the world with subtle touches of luxury, like their tortoise buttons and baroque pearl zippers. By partnering exclusively with local women-owned factories in Los Angeles and by supporting a different non-profit each season, they create pieces that make you feel good, inside and out.