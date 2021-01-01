Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Strengthening Treatment Oil (1 fl. oz.)

Let dry and damaged hair be a thing of the past with Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair!™ Strengthening Treatment Oil. Powered by ceramides and essential fatty acids, this silicone-free hair oil works to strengthen hair and restore breakage and split ends caused by physical or chemical damage while encouraging, smoother, shinier and frizz-free hair.Key Ingredients:Ceramides: replenishing phospholipids that help strengthen and reinforce the hairMacadamia Nut Derivative: a silicone-free alternative that provides a silky texture, mimics hair’s lipid content, and increases shineRose Flower Oil: an emollient rich in vitamins and mineralsKey Benefits:Hydrates and boosts shineStrengthens hairCombats frizzMends split ends and breakageSilicone and paraben-freeSafe for color and chemically-treated hairClinical Results: Repairs up to 88% of damage after 2 uses**In a third-party clinical trial testing 50 damaged, split end human hair fibers