Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Super Moisture Shampoo (Default Title)

WHO IT'S FOR: TThose with dry, damaged hair who want a deep cleansing experience with hydrating and repair benefits. WHAT IT IS: If a shampoo and a hair mask had a baby, this would be it. This innovative formula merges the intense cleansing action of a shampoo with the moisture of a deep conditioning mask without weighing the hair down or stripping color. This shampoo is fortified with the same conditioning and repairing ingredients that are featured in Briogeo's best-selling Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask.. WHAT IT DOES: The Don’t Despair, Repair!™Super Moisture Shampoo provides deep cleansing and hydration benefits through a unique combination of algae extract, panthenol, and biotin. Algae extract nourishes and strengthens the hair while panthenol enhances hair elasticity, moisture retention and flexibility. Biotin strengthens the hair shaft and hair follicle to prevent future damage. SAFE FOR: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. 95% naturally derived 6-Free Hair Care: No Sulfates. No Silicones. No Phthalates. No Parabens. No DEA. No Artifcial Dyes. NATURAL PERFORMANCE INGREDIENTS Roseship Oil: Provides essential fatty acids which balance hair hydration and control frizz. Algae Extract: Contains minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins that nourish and strengthen hair B-viatmins: Strengthens and restores nourishment to hair damaged by heat or chemical treatments Shea Butter: Moisturizes, softens and hydrates the hair HOW TO USE Apply to wet hair and vigorously massage from root to tip, then rinse. For best results, condition with Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask or Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System. Precautions: Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only. FULL INGREDIENTS Water/Aqua/Eau, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate*, Lauramidopropyl Betaine*, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine*, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Glycol Distearate*, Glyceryl Stearate*, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate*, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate*, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Biotin, Panthenol, Glycerin*, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Abies Sibirica Oil, Tilia Tomentosa Bud Extract, Algae Extract, Phospholipids*, Glycolipids*, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Sterols, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefuit) Peel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol*, Sodium Lauryoyl Sarcosinate*, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate*, Tocopheryl Acetate*, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate*, Polyquaternium-70, Dipropylene Glycol*, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum) * Coconut, vegetable, or plant derived PRODUCT TUTORIAL X FAQs What hair types is this best for? This Super Moisture Shampoo is suitable for all hair types, and perfect for those with very dry, damaged and/or chemically treated hair. Is this safe on color treated/chemically treated hair? Yes, all Briogeo products are 6-free and safe for color or chemically treated hair. How is this different from the Be Gentle Be Kind Co-Wash? Our Super Moisture Shampoo combines the hydration of a deep conditioning mask and the cleansing benefits of a shampoo, making it a great foaming shampoo for regular use. The Be Gentle Be Kind Co-Wash is non-foaming cleanser which will hydrate and cleanse hair without stripping it of natural oils. The co-wash should be used in rotation with a foaming cleanser.