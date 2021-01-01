Don't Let The Pretty Face Fool You I'm A Softball Beast T-Shirt

Don't Let The Pretty Face Fool You I'm A Softball Beast - This design is for females, girls or women softball players. This is for softball fans who love a game that is similar to baseball and played with gloves, bat, uniform and protective equipment. This cute design is for a girl, female, lady or woman who is playing as crazy catchers in this outdoor sports called softball with members that are pitcher, batter, catcher, first, second and third basemen, and outfielders. Ideal for World Softball Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem