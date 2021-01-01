Don't Rush Me I'm Waiting Until The Last Minute T-Shirt

Don't rush me im waiting for the last minute womans, Funny tee for someone who waits until the last minute to get it done! Holiday shopping is right around the corner. This last minute shopper tshirt is perfect if you are running around. Funny awesome quote t-shirt for all pro procrastinator out there who love to wait until the last minute. You're not lazy, just like to procrastinate stuffs. Don't rush me. I'm waiting for the last minute. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem