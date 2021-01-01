Don't Need a Vax Don't Want a Mask I want to be Me / be Free T-Shirt

Unmasked and Unvaccinated, this design is for you. Let the world know that you are not a sheeple and that you believe in the freedom of your own decision making. (C) all rights reserved by the brand owner. Please check the full product description below. vaccine, vaccinated, unvaccinated, experiment, immunity, right to choose, medical choice, freedom, control group, reaction, anti-vax, anti vax, science, nurses, doctors, teachers, workers, social distancing, mask, unmask, open states, anti mask, be free Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem