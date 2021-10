This dotted lace peplum blouse is sheerly delightful and always looks runway-ready. Sizing is European: Reference size chart for conversion. Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 5'10". Bust: 34". Waist: 24". Hips: 35" Model is wearing size S. Approx. 23" length. Crew neck. Back button closure. Short sleeves. Dot lace overlay. Partial lining. Peplum detail. Approx 23" length (size s). Made in Italy Dry Clean 100% polyamide