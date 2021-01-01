Prada Double-Bar 54MM Pilot Sunglasses

Pilot sunglasses with a cool double brow bar 54mm lens width; 20mm bridge width; 140mm temple length 100% UV protection Acetate/metal Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Focusing on experimentation, its fashion has become a benchmark to those who challenge conventions. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Prada > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Prada. Color: Black.