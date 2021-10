Jacquie Aiche Double Bone Horn Necklace Bracelet in 14K Yellow Gold, No Size: Made to order. Ready to ship in 1-2 weeks. This 14-karat yellow-gold necklace epitomizes the refined-but-cool attitude that’s synonymous with Jacquie Aiche. While it’s all about the wildly whimsical centerpiece, we find the light dusting of pavé diamonds equally charming.14kt yellow gold, white diamonds, carved bone Length: 16"-18" Made in USA.