The Sei Double Breasted Blazer in Tan. - size 2 (also in 4, 6) The Sei Double Breasted Blazer in Tan. - size 2 (also in 4, 6) Self: 90% viscose 10% polyLining: 96% poly 4% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Double breasted button closure. Faux side slip pockets. Asymmetric hem. Item not sold as a set. TSEI-WO4. TS5004. Founded in 2020, THE SEI is a ready-to-wear collection based in Los Angeles, California that is fully women and minority owned. The brand aims to build a foundation of polished classics mixed with seductive structured and feminine silhouettes to empower women to feel confidence and joy, while remaining effortless and timeless. All four founders come from various age groups and backgrounds, each bringing a different but essential role to the brand. Their diversity guides them in creating thoughtful pieces, designed for women, by women, that will span all generations and lifestyles.