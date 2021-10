Fear of God Exclusively for Ermenegildo Zegna Double Breasted Coat in Neutral Self: 100% woolLining & Sleeve Lining: 100% cupro. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Button front closures. Front patch pockets. Interior welt pockets with button closures. Label back detail with logo hardware at back yoke. Heavyweight fabricBack vent detail. FGNF-MO13. 48XHN0-8CFG15. About the designer: