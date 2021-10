EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Isabel Marant's blazer is one of those pieces that you instantly feel cooler in once you've slipped it on. Inspired by classic smoking styles, it's tailored for a loose, double-breasted fit from wool and has glossy satin trims. The shoulders are padded. Wear it with: [Isabel Marant Blouse id1291580], [Isabel Marant Skirt id1291581], [Paco Rabanne Shoulder bag id1266800], [Isabel Marant Ankle boots id1282994], [Isabel Marant Earrings id1257354].