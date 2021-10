Saint Laurent - Leather is a material through which creative director Anthony Vaccarello conveys Saint Laurent's bold personality, as seen in this black trench coat for the new season. The supple, lustrous material is contrasted with tactile shearling lapels and constructed with a double-breasted silhouette juxtaposed with a matching waist belt. Wear it over a classic blouse and trousers by day, changing into fitted jeans and pumps for an after-dark outing.