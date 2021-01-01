butter LONDON Double Decker Lashes Mascara, Stacked Black, multiply the look of lashes, 0.41 Fl.Oz

Thicken, multiply and curl lashes from root-to-tip with bold black colour The interlocking nylon fiber brush of this butter LONDON mascara grasps each individual lash to lengthen, curl and multiply lashes from root-to-tip A unique Emulsifying System gives it a creamy, lightweight texture, and the Extreme Curl Technology holds the lash curl in place, while the nylon fiber brush grasps each individual lash at the roots for immediate definition, length and curl with bold black colour Ophthalmologist Tested Always Cruelty-Free