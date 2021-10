Double Down Conditioning Wash isn't your run of the mill shampoo—it looks like a conditioner but acts like a shampoo, the perfect co-wash. The creamy formula nourishes your scalp and strands while gently cleansing away impurities. Packed with potent plant-based surfactants, this super versatile co-wash-and-co-conditioner-in-one must-have enhances manageability and healthiness! Recommended for hair types and textures 2B–4C.