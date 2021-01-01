L'Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening Mascara, Black, 0.33 fl oz

L'Oreal Paris presents Double Extend Beauty Tubes mascara, Step 1: Nourishing base coat: The perfect base for tube application. Infused with Ceramide R and D-Panthenol to protect, nourish, and strengthen lashes. Step 2: Ultra-lengthening tube topcoat: as the mascara sets, it forms tubes that act like lash-lengthening extensions. The tubes last all day without smudging, smearing, or flaking. Step 3: Smudge- removal: The mascara tubes remove with plenty of warm water, without the need for makeup remover. When washing your face simply smooth the tubes away from lashes with your fingertips or hold a cotton pad soaked in warm water on the lashes for 30 seconds. Packaging May Vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.