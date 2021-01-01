Kobi Halperin Double-Knit Alexandra Pants

Sleek ankle pants in stretch knit. Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure Zippered slash pockets Back welt pockets Rayon/ nylon/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 9" Inseam, about 28" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Black. Size: 12.