MONROW Double Layer Hoodie Dress in Light Grey. - size L (also in M, S, XS) MONROW Double Layer Hoodie Dress in Light Grey. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 70% rayon 27% cotton 3% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Attached hoodie detail. Drawstring hoodFront kangaroo pocket. HARL-WD395. HD0342. Launched in 2007 as a basics label, Monrow has quickly risen to the top. Designers Michelle Wenke and Megan George have created a line of fundamentals-quintessential wardrobe staples with attention to fit, fabric, technique and innovative prints.