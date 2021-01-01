Double Lucky Amulet Donuts Snowflake Obsidian Crystal Quartz Gemstones and Healing Powers Pendant Necklace

This is Very Unique and Absolutely Individual Amulet. It is made as Two Lucky and Donuts made from Genuine and Natural Snowflake Obsidian and Crystal Quartz. Ready to wear with Adjustable Cotton Waxed Cord. Snowflake Obsidian Gemstone and Crystal Quartz stands for Evil Eye and Good Luck Powers. Stay Unique, Special and Attractive with your Own Individual Double Lucky Amulet. PROTECTION, GOOD LUCK and NATURAL Powers of SNOWFLAKE OBSIDIAN Gemstone: SNOWFLAKE OBSIDIAN Called the Mirror Stone. It mirrors Evil Eye Energy Back to the Sender. Snowflake Obsidian associated with and breaking bad luck. Snowflake Obsidian gives from physical and emotional harm. Because of its protective qualities, Snowflake Obsidian is a good stone for those who are soft-hearted and gentle. It will help to guard them against abuse. Snowflake Obsidian is a stone of serenity and purity, and will shield against negativity. It helps to recognize unnecessary patterns in life and redesign one's thought patterns to